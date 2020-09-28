Bexley Public Library launches online education portal, virtual homework help

BEXLEY, OH (WCMH) — The Bexley Public Library has announced it has launched a new online learning portal and virtual homework help called Education Station.

“Perhaps our most important mission this fall is meeting the needs of our young patrons—the students who consider BPL their home library,” Ben Heckman, Library Director says.

Education Station, which launches Monday, offers resources and services to help students, educators, and families. BPL Virtual Homework Help, a component of Education Station, also provides students with individualized support by providing direct assistance by phone from a BPL staff member or through our online homework help service.

Education Station is available 24-hours a day at bexleylibrary.org/EducationStation. BPL Virtual Homework help is available by phone at 614-231-2793, Monday through Thursday from 4-6 pm and online seven days a week from 2 – 11 pm.