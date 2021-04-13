Bexley postpones vote on proposed outdoor Bexley Patio

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Bexley City Council tabled an ordinance Tuesday night that would allow for a designated outdoor refreshment area along its main street.

The ordinance was considered back in April for a third time and introduced last year.

The Dora Area — also named the Bexley Patio — would have stretched from Alum Creek and Cassingham roads.

It would have expanded outdoor dining for restaurants as well as implemented rules of alcohol sales.

Residents said during the meeting they had concern for safety, the hours, and traffic congestion.

Bexley City Council will meet in person next month, at which time the matter could be up for consideration again.

