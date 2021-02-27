Bexley Police offer roadside safety course

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – Your car breaks down, and for some, it’s a simple check. For others, well, they may ask, “Now what?”

The Bexley Police Department held a roadside safety event Saturday to help people stay safe on the roads by showing them a few simple things like fixing a tire, checking air pressure, jumpstarting a car, and checking fluids.

Volunteers said the knowledge is especially crucial right now as more people are returning to the roads after reopening announcement have been made.

With the weather up and down this time of year, they also want to help prevent hours of wait time for roadside assistance as well as potential accidents.

“It’s important to know how your car operates,” said Bexley Police Sgt. Dawn Overly. “How to keep your car running strong and what you can do to stay safe.”

The next course is scheduled for next Saturday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.