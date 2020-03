BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH)– The Bexley mayor posted on Facebook telling residents not to use the water due to the flooding in the city.

“Water from showers, faucets, washers, etc will only further flood the system. If you are experiencing water in your basement, clear your belongings away from water and sit tight. The surge of water in the sewer systems and in the ground is from an extremely high level of rain and is being experienced throughout central Ohio,” says Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler.