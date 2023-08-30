COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio high school has been named the top high school in the state, according to a new ranking.

Bexley High School has been named the best high school in Ohio by U.S. News & World Report. The annual ranking scores schools on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college, and named the following as Ohio’s top five high schools.

Bexley High School Walnut Hills High School Mariemont High School Indian Hill High School Wyoming High School

Ranking 121st nationally, Bexley High School received an overall score of 99.32 by U.S. News & World Report and boasts an AP participation rate of 91%. Bexley Superintendent Jason Fine said “academic excellence is a long-standing tradition in our community, and the experience we offer goes far beyond test scores and graduation rates.”

“Bexley City Schools is proud to be included in this report of Best High Schools in Ohio and nationally,” said Fine. “We place a high value on the journey our students are on as individuals to discover their passions and develop the ability to learn with curiosity, demonstrate kindness, and embrace equity.”

Several other central Ohio high schools were named among the ranking’s top 20. Olentangy Liberty High School was named 9th in the state, Dublin Jerome High School was 12th and Olentangy High School was 13th.

U.S. News & World Report also ranked Ohio schools based on metropolitan area, and named the following as Columbus’ top 10 high schools.

Bexley High School Olentangy Liberty High School Dublin Jerome High School Olentangy High School Granville High School Olentangy Berlin High School Olentangy Orange High School New Albany High School Columbus Alternative High School Upper Arlington High School

View U.S. News & World Report’s full Ohio ranking here.