Bexley City Schools announces new superintendent

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – Bexley City Schools has found its next superintendent.

Dr. Jason Fine, current principal at Jones Middle School in Upper Arlington, will become the district’s new superintendent effective July 1.

The district conducted a nationwide search for a new superintendent, the district wrote in a press release announcing Fine’s hiring.

Fine has been an educator since 2002, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Ohio University, a Masters in Education from Cambridge College, a Doctorate in Education from Miami University, and a Certificate in Educational Leadership from Salem International University.

“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Fine to Bexley,” said Marlee Snowdon, Bexley City Schools Board of Education president, in the press release. “His enthusiastic and optimistic personality, demonstrated understanding of special education, and strong listening and communication skills are qualities we identified as important in our next superintendent.”

“Earning the trust of the Board of Education to lead Bexley Schools is my great honor, and I am ready to partner with the community at large as we advocate for Bexley’s children,” Fine said in the press release. “I will focus on working collaboratively with staff, families, and community organizations in collectively advocating for each one of our children. Together, we will build upon current successes and expand them into every corner of our community so that each Bexley student benefits from extraordinary learning opportunities within and outside of our buildings.”