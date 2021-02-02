Bexley City Schools announces new district superintendent

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Bexley City Schools Board of Education announced its new superintendent could come from within the district.

The board announced Tuesday it has begun negotiations with current Chief Academic Officer Jill Abraham to take over as the district’s superintendent.

“We are pleased to find the best candidate to lead our schools within our district,” Marlee Snowdon, Bexley City Schools Board president, said in a statement. “We know that we need a leader who is collaborative and approachable with a deep understanding of teaching and school leadership — someone who is focused on student achievement while ensuring that each child is equitably and inclusively developed to his or her full potential. Jill Abraham is that leader.”

Abraham, who has more than 25 years of experience in education, began serving as Bexley’s Chief Academic Officer in August of 2019. Prior to Bexley, she served as the Director of Elementary Education at Dublin City Schools and Hilliard City Schools and held principal and teaching positions in Hilliard and Upper Arlington.

“I am honored to continue the work that is already in progress as the next Superintendent of Bexley Schools,” said Abraham in the release.