Bexley cancels school Friday to prepare in case of closure

BEXLEY, OH (WCMH) — Bexley City Schools announced there will be no school for students Friday while the district implements actions in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a release from the school district, Friday will be a staff only day and officials will use the time to prepare in the event a school closure is ordered.

Spring Break for the district was scheduled for March 16 to March 20. The school district will also be closed on March 23, for an already-planned staff day.

All athletic practices will be held outside, and athletes and coaches shall not enter the building, according to the release. All other practices, gatherings, and community events will not be permitted in district buildings in order to deep clean and sanitize.

If public health authorities permit the district to return to school as scheduled on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the following mitigating actions will be taken until further notice, as recommended by local public health agencies:

● Large group indoor gatherings will be canceled (i.e. concerts, plays, awards, community events)

● Volunteers and guest speakers will not be allowed in the buildings

● Local field trips will be canceled

The district will contact parents and guardians about how it will be holding required meetings, such as IEP and 504 meetings, to remain in compliance.