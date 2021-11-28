BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, and celebrations are underway across central Ohio, including a special ceremony in Bexley.

The community was thrilled for the lighting of the menorah, with residents and city officials all taking part in the event.

The event was organized by Chabad Columbus and will run all eight nights of the Jewish holiday, holding Hanukkah games and activities for the public.

“And every night, we add a little bit, we add another light, we add another light, and the idea is that we want to add light, goodness, and kindness to help other people,” said Shea Kaltmann of Chabad Columbus.

In addition to the public menorah, the city also has a Christmas tree across the street and several other activities planned for the holiday season.

As a special bonus, enjoy this video of traditional Hanukkah music performed by NBC4’s Ben Gelber and his band, recorded in 2016.