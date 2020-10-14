Beware of scammer impersonating Reynoldsburg Officer on phone

A scammer pretending to be a Reynoldsburg police officer is targeting people over the phone.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A man trying to swindle callers out of money is impersonating a Reynoldsburg Police Officer, the department warned.

Police have received calls from a number of people who say that a man called them pretending to be a police officer, Reynoldsburg Police Department said in a Scam Alert on social media.

The caller tells his intended victims that “they have legal matters that need taken care of,” and then solicits money from the victim to resolve the situation, the Reynoldsburg Police Department said.

“Sometimes scams such as these will include spoofing a legitimate police agency phone number and using a real name of a law enforcement officer in an attempt to gain the trust of the victim,” said the police department.

However, the Reynoldsburg Police want to remind citizens that they won’t ever call and ask for money, or try to resolve a fine, or a warrant.

Call RPD at 614-866-6622 if you’re worried about the validity of a call, or want to report a fraudster.

If you’ve received one of these calls from the man who is trying to impersonate an officer, please call Det. Kiser at 614-322-6918.