Beulah Park developer plans new event to show off $350M project after Parade of Homes cancellation

GROVE CITY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There might not be a Parade of Homes in 2020, but the developer behind Beaulah Park isn’t passing up the chance to show off the progress at the 220-acre project.

Pat Kelley said he’s planning his own home show at the Grove City development after the Building Industry Association announced this week it was canceling the 2020 Parade of Homes, which had been slated to feature Beulah Park.

This fall, Kelley’s firm, Falco Smith & Kelley Ltd., will host its own home show for the development, tentatively called the “Celebration of Homes,” which will be held in conjunction with Grove City. A new website and details for the event will come soon, Kelley said.

Kelley’s $350 million project includes 264 apartments, 104 ranch homes, 80 townhome-style condominiums, a 94-unit assisted living facility, 84 larger estate-style home lots and 132 smaller starter-home lots.

