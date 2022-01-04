(WCMH)– A social media trend is encouraging fans of the late Betty White to donate to their local animal shelters on what would have been her 100th birthday.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge asks for $5 donations on January 17th in her name to honor the award-winning actress and animal rights activist.

White’s love of animals big and small was well documented.

Shortly after her passing on New Year’s Eve, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium noted her support of them, including attending the Heart of Africa opening as the guest of honor.

“Betty was a wonderful person, a supporter of the Columbus Zoo, and a true champion for all animals. She will be greatly missed,” the Zoo posted.