COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Winter weather can create big challenges for property owners with damages to roofs, siding, driveways and more.

When it comes to cleanup, the Better Business Bureau says there are short-term remedies that homeowners can do themselves:

Remove heavy snow and ice from gutters

Shovel snow and clear ice from stairs and walkways

Check the perimeter of property for snow that may be blocking vent pipes for appliances that could cause carbon monoxide to build up inside your home

If you plan to hire a contractor or a company to do the work for you:

Get and compare estimates to make sure you’re getting a fair price

Never pay in full in advance

Be careful of “storm chasers” people or companies that go door-to-door and collect cash, then move on before the job is done

Know what your insurance covers. Contact your agent immediately and find out if you have to pay for any damage out of pocket

If there is damage to your home, document it. Take photos and videos if possible, and do not make any permanent repairs until you speak with your insurance company