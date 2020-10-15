Better Call 4: Burrito blanket company leaving customers cold

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As we head into the holiday season, during a global pandemic, shopping online seems like a safe bet.

But dozens of customers experienced the downside of cyber retail when they tried to make a purchase from Columbus-based company, Official Burrito Blanket.

“People are trying to contact them, they’re not getting their products, their products are taking months to be delivered,” said President & CEO of Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio Kip Morse.

According to the BBB of Central Ohio, the company is just over a year old, and within the past 12 months, the BBB has received more than 100 complaints against it, leading to an F-rating.

“And when customers want to get an answer, they’re not answering the phone.”

I also reached out to the company through social media, email, called several times, and even tracked down an address the company once listed on its website.

But that building houses a law office.

For frustrated customers who are also still searching for answers, the BBB of Central Ohio is working toward a solution.

“If people aren’t getting their blankets and they’ve submitted money, then we’ll take it… Obviously we’ll get it to the Attorney General’s Office, we’ll get it to law enforcement,” said Morse.

As for other online shoppers, the BBB said to make sure you get what you pay for, by doing your homework before you click.

“We’re encouraging people, to check with the BBB on the company. See what kind of a track record they have.”