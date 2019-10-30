Better Business Bureau warns women about baby product offers in mailbox

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coupons, gift cards, and even receipts are getting mailed in what looks like a hand-written card to people, congratulating them on their pregnancy.
Mekenna Brown recently found the card in her mailbox.
“I thought it might have been a belated birthday card because of the color it is, it’s pink,” Brown said.
But it wasn’t quite a birthday card.
“I pulled it out and, ‘Holy guacamole, you’re going to avo a baby,’” Brown said.
She initially thought it was a mistake.
“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe that I would get something like this, I didn’t know why, I don’t know if it was a joke,” Brown said.
Then she opened it.
“When I opened it up, I saw all the coupons, receipts, gift cards, and handwritten note,” Brown said.
The gifts were worth $245, according to the receipt inside.
“It looked pretty legit to me,” Brown said.
However, she didn’t know the person who signed the card — Jenny B.
So, she went online and found out other women across the country have been getting the same offers.
The company behind the card is Mother’s Lounge.
The Better Business Bureau gave it an ‘F’ rating with more than two dozen complaints over three years.
“This is deceptive and misleading advertising on the front end,” said Kip Morse, president of Central Ohio Better Business Bureau.
Morse said there have been issues with the products, customer service, and false advertisement.
“You go online and make a purchase and if you use the gift card, then you pay an additional fee that makes it not free,” Morse said.
Brown said she posted about the card on social media to warn others.
“I definitely think people should know about this because people more vulnerable than me would fall for this,” Brown said.
The Utah Based company sent us the following statement about the cards:
We are a proud Utah company that has been in operation since 2005. Millions of families in the US have ordered from our brands throughout the years. Mothers Lounge has mailed a heartfelt note which includes gift cards with proof of activation, and coupons to new mothers. The qualified recipients for this mailer have, at one point, subscribed to an opt-in list for maternity deals and coupons through a third party marketing company. All information from third party companies is only used internally for Mothers Lounge and is not sold or used for anything else other than the direct marketing of Mothers Lounge. We are very grateful for all our customers! Thank you for your continued support!