Better Business Bureau warns women about baby product offers in mailbox

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coupons, gift cards, and even receipts are getting mailed in what looks like a hand-written card to people, congratulating them on their pregnancy.

Mekenna Brown recently found the card in her mailbox.

“I thought it might have been a belated birthday card because of the color it is, it’s pink,” Brown said.

But it wasn’t quite a birthday card.

“I pulled it out and, ‘Holy guacamole, you’re going to avo a baby,’” Brown said.

She initially thought it was a mistake.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe that I would get something like this, I didn’t know why, I don’t know if it was a joke,” Brown said.

Then she opened it.

“When I opened it up, I saw all the coupons, receipts, gift cards, and handwritten note,” Brown said.

The gifts were worth $245, according to the receipt inside.

“It looked pretty legit to me,” Brown said.

However, she didn’t know the person who signed the card — Jenny B.

So, she went online and found out other women across the country have been getting the same offers.

The company behind the card is Mother’s Lounge.

The Better Business Bureau gave it an ‘F’ rating with more than two dozen complaints over three years.

“This is deceptive and misleading advertising on the front end,” said Kip Morse, president of Central Ohio Better Business Bureau.

Morse said there have been issues with the products, customer service, and false advertisement.

“You go online and make a purchase and if you use the gift card, then you pay an additional fee that makes it not free,” Morse said.

Brown said she posted about the card on social media to warn others.

“I definitely think people should know about this because people more vulnerable than me would fall for this,” Brown said.

The Utah Based company sent us the following statement about the cards: