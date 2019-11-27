Better Business Bureau warns about free gift card scams

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This holiday season, consumers are expected to spend more than $720 billion on gifts, with gift cards being the most popular gift, according to the National Retail Federation.

With gift cards being one of the hottest gifts this year, the Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about free card scams.

With a lot of shoppers opting for gift cards as presents this year, an opportunity to get a free gift card can be appealing.

But scammers are just waiting for you to fall victim to this scam.

They use pop up ads or emails offering free gift cards to lure you in.

“Never, never click through on anything that you’re not familiar with or that you haven’t checked out,” said Robyn Householder of the Better Business Bureau. “Again, don’t ever give your personal information to anyone that you don’t already have an established personal relationship with.”

Entering your personal information online can lead to identity theft.

Here’s what you can do to avoid being a victim:

Never open the email as it could be a phishing attempt

Don’t share any personal information to receive a free gift card

Don’t click on the pop-up ad; close out the program and turn on an ad blocker.

To report such a scam online or to sign up for alerts, check out the BBB. They have a special page dedicated to scams.