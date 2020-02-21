Betelgeuse has dimmed suddenly, perplexing astronomers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of the 10 brightest stars in the nighttime sky is suddenly getting dimmer, with soft fuzzy edges.

Betelguese, the red supergiant star that is part of the western edge of the constellation Orion, or left shoulder, has changed its shape in recent months, creating speculation among astronomers that a supernova is on the horizon.

“It’s been doing some very strange things recently,” said Marc Pinsonneault, an astronomer at The Ohio State University. “It’s become dramatically dimmer.”

Pinsonneault speculates that Betelgeuse could go supernova, but the time scale could be months to thousands of years from now. At a distance of more than 650 lightyears from Earth, the effects of such a cosmic implosion would not be felt on Earth. (One lightyear is nearly 6 trillion miles.)

“If it explodes, it would be by far the brightest object in the night sky,” said Pinsonneault.

This kind of rare visible event hasn’t happened in hundreds of years would be something hugely rewarding, scientifically.

Pinsonneault said observing a supernova in real-time would provide scientists with a great deal of new information on the end stages of stars and the nature of the periodic elements.