(STACKER) — Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the return on investment of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 is generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children’s futures by providing them with high-quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Ohio using rankings from Niche.

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#24. Smith Elementary School

School district: Oakwood City School District

Enrollment: 439 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#23. Indian Springs Elementary School

School district: Olentangy Local School District

Enrollment: 577 (22:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#22. Oak Creek Elementary School

School district: Olentangy Local School District

Enrollment: 677 (21:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#21. Eli Pinney Elementary School

School district: Dublin City Schools

Enrollment: 492 (19:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#20. Ottawa Hills Elementary School

School district: Ottawa Hills Local School District

Enrollment: 522 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#19. Alum Creek Elementary School

School district: Olentangy Local School District

Enrollment: 537 (13:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#18. Scottish Corners Elementary School

School district: Dublin City Schools

Enrollment: 538 (22:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#17. Mary Emma Bailey Elementary School

School district: Dublin City Schools

Enrollment: 551 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#16. Vermont Avenue Elementary School

School district: Wyoming City Schools

Enrollment: 212 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#15. Westpark Community Elementary School

School district: Cleveland

Enrollment: 276 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#14. Kensington Intermediate School

School district: Rocky River City School District

Enrollment: 528 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#13. Indian Hill Elementary School

School district: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District

Enrollment: 519 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#12. Glacier Ridge Elementary School

School district: Dublin City Schools

Enrollment: 536 (22:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#11. Symmes Elementary School

School district: Sycamore Community School District

Enrollment: 563 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#10. Deer Run Elementary School

School district: Dublin City Schools

Enrollment: 405 (19:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#9. Wyandot Elementary School

School district: Dublin City Schools

Enrollment: 551 (18:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#8. Blue Ash Elementary School

School district: Sycamore Community School District

Enrollment: 553 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#7. Hilltop Elementary School

School district: Beachwood City School District

Enrollment: 277 (12:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#6. Montgomery Elementary School

School district: Sycamore Community School District

Enrollment: 486 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#5. Maple Dale Elementary School

School district: Sycamore Community School District

Enrollment: 624 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#4. Grace L. Roxbury Elementary School

School district: Solon City School District

Enrollment: 504 (20:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#3. Menlo Park Academy

School district: Cleveland

Enrollment: 504 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#2. Dorothy E. Lewis Elementary School

School district: Solon City School District

Enrollment: 521 (19:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#1. Parkside Elementary School

School district: Solon City School District

Enrollment: 485 (19:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+