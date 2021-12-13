America’s private high schools opened long before their public counterparts and even before the United States was first established. The Roman Catholic Church in the 1700s started private schools in Florida and Louisiana while in New York (a former Dutch colony called New Amsterdam), the Dutch West India Company and Dutch Reformed Church set up private schools that filled the void left by the colonies’ lack of an education system.

That changed in the 1840s when the U.S. instituted a uniform public school system. To stay relevant, private schools changed from marketing themselves as the only option to portraying their education as the “best” option. To this day, private high schools have positioned themselves as fast-tracks to admittance into elite universities. Faced with the rigorous demands of the highly competitive college admissions process and increased pressure over getting into the “right” school, parents (most often parents with means) often consider private schools for their children.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Ohio using rankings from Niche. Private schools have historically catered to America’s most elite, with exorbitant tuition and legacy admissions ensuring the socioeconomic exclusivity of student bodies. Scholarships, incremental transparency in the admissions process, and improved (albeit still imperfect and unequal) access to excellent early education for students of all backgrounds have allowed more low-income students and minorities today to take advantage of these schools. Still, white students continue to represent the vast majority of private-school students.

Read on to find out the best private high schools in your state.

#25. St. John’s Jesuit High School and Academy (Toledo)

– Enrollment: 670 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#24. St. Charles Preparatory School (Columbus)

– Enrollment: 656 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#23. Saint Ursula Academy (Cincinnati)

– Enrollment: 661 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#22. Our Lady of the Elms (Akron)

– Enrollment: 265 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#21. Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills)

– Enrollment: 675 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#20. The Schilling School for Gifted Children (Cincinnati)

– Enrollment: 49 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#19. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati)

– Enrollment: 575 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#18. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (Cincinnati)

– Enrollment: 1352 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#17. Saint Ignatius High School (Cleveland)

– Enrollment: 1470 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#16. Andrews Osborne Academy (Willoughby)

– Enrollment: 350 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#15. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati)

– Enrollment: 1514 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#14. Lake Ridge Academy (North Ridgeville)

– Enrollment: 422 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#13. The Miami Valley School (Dayton)

– Enrollment: 481 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#12. Columbus School for Girls (Columbus)

– Enrollment: 540 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#11. Maumee Valley Country Day School (Toledo)

– Enrollment: 542 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#10. The Wellington School (Columbus)

– Enrollment: 694 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#9. The Summit Country Day School (Cincinnati)

– Enrollment: 1021 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#8. Cincinnati Country Day School (Cincinnati)

– Enrollment: 870 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. Laurel School (Shaker Heights)

– Enrollment: 535 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. The Seven Hills School (Cincinnati)

– Enrollment: 988 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. The Columbus Academy (Gahanna)

– Enrollment: 1085 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. University School (Hunting Valley)

– Enrollment: 848 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. Hathaway Brown School (Shaker Heights)

– Enrollment: 799 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Western Reserve Academy (Hudson)

– Enrollment: 402 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Hawken School (Gates Mills)

– Enrollment: 1082 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

You may also like: Best public high schools in Ohio