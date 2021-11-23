What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Ohio using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

#10. Dublin

– Population: 46,499

– Median home value: $377,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,379 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $137,867

– Top public schools: Dublin Jerome High School (A+), Dublin Coffman High School (A+), Henry Karrer Middle School (A+)

– Top private schools: St. Brigid of Kildare Elementary School, Prep Academy Schools: Dublin, Joyland Preschool/Childcare

#9. Blue Ash

– Population: 12,252

– Median home value: $284,700 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,187 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $91,563

– Top public schools: Sycamore High School (A+), Maple Dale Elementary School (A+), Sycamore Junior High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Ursuline Academy (A+), Blue Ash Educational Building Elementary School, Kinder Garden School

#8. Montgomery

– Population: 10,782

– Median home value: $374,000 (87% own)

– Median rent: $1,183 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $131,111

– Top public schools: Sycamore High School (A+), Maple Dale Elementary School (A+), Sycamore Junior High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Montgomery Early Learning Center

#7. Solon

– Population: 22,947

– Median home value: $286,200 (83% own)

– Median rent: $1,268 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $107,286

– Top public schools: Solon High School (A+), Solon Middle School (A+), Dorothy E. Lewis Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Saint Rita School (A), Primrose School of Solon, Solon KinderCare

#6. Bexley

– Population: 13,786

– Median home value: $379,200 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,044 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $109,036

– Top public schools: Bexley High School (A+), Cassingham Elementary School (A), Montrose Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Columbus School for Girls (A+)

#5. Granville

– Population: 5,815

– Median home value: $383,200 (79% own)

– Median rent: $983 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $118,375

– Top public schools: Granville High School (A), Granville Middle School (A), Granville Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Granville Christian Academy (A-)

#4. Madeira

– Population: 9,147

– Median home value: $294,400 (88% own)

– Median rent: $1,336 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $117,944

– Top public schools: Indian Hill High School (A+), Walnut Hills High School (A+), Indian Hill Middle School (A+)

– Top private schools: St. Gertrude School

#3. Shaker Heights

– Population: 27,387

– Median home value: $229,500 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,026 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $87,235

– Top public schools: Shaker Heights High School (A), Onaway Elementary School (A), Boulevard Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Hathaway Brown School (A+), Laurel School (A+), St. Dominic School

#2. Ottawa Hills

– Population: 4,450

– Median home value: $319,100 (86% own)

– Median rent: $1,338 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $155,893

– Top public schools: Ottawa Hills High School (A+), Ottawa Hills Elementary School (A+), Sylvania Southview High School (A-)

#1. Oakwood

– Population: 8,982

– Median home value: $248,000 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,173 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $112,917

– Top public schools: Oakwood High School (A+), Oakwood Junior High School (A+), Smith Elementary School (A+)

