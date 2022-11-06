Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Ohio last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Ohio, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. 30 stocks met the criteria in Ohio.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +41.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

1 / 30 Stacker

#30. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

– Last week price change: -17.7% (-$2.89)

– Market cap: $6.9 billion

– Headquarters: Cleveland

– Sector: Steel

2 / 30 Stacker

#29. Owens Corning (OC)

– Last week price change: -1.6% (-$1.36)

– Market cap: $7.9 billion

– Headquarters: Toledo

– Sector: Building Products

3 / 30 Stacker

#28. Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

– Last week price change: -1.0% (-$1.16)

– Market cap: $9.9 billion

– Headquarters: Hilliard

– Sector: Building Products

4 / 30 Stacker

#27. Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

– Last week price change: -0.4% (-$0.12)

– Market cap: $7.7 billion

– Headquarters: Columbus

– Sector: Specialty Stores

5 / 30 Stacker

#26. Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)

– Last week price change: +2.0% (+$2.19)

– Market cap: $56.6 billion

– Headquarters: Findlay

– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

6 / 30 Stacker

#25. Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF)

– Last week price change: +3.3% (+$3.25)

– Market cap: $16.3 billion

– Headquarters: Fairfield

– Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

7 / 30 Stacker

#24. Paycor HCM (PYCR)

– Last week price change: +4.1% (+$1.21)

– Market cap: $5.4 billion

– Headquarters: Cincinnati

– Sector: Application Software

8 / 30 Stacker

#23. Chemed Corp. (CHE)

– Last week price change: +4.3% (+$19.02)

– Market cap: $6.9 billion

– Headquarters: Cincinnati

– Sector: Health Care Services

9 / 30 Stacker

#22. Nordson Corp. (NDSN)

– Last week price change: +4.4% (+$9.47)

– Market cap: $12.9 billion

– Headquarters: Westlake

– Sector: Industrial Machinery

10 / 30 Stacker

#21. American Electric Power Co. (AEP)

– Last week price change: +4.4% (+$3.77)

– Market cap: $45.9 billion

– Headquarters: Columbus

– Sector: Electric Utilities

11 / 30 Stacker

#20. Huntington Bancshares/OH (HBAN)

– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$0.66)

– Market cap: $21.8 billion

– Headquarters: Columbus

– Sector: Regional Banks

12 / 30 Stacker

#19. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$1.67)

– Market cap: $21.8 billion

– Headquarters: Akron

– Sector: Electric Utilities

13 / 30 Stacker

#18. Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

– Last week price change: +5.2% (+$6.64)

– Market cap: $322.6 billion

– Headquarters: Cincinnati

– Sector: Household Products

14 / 30 Stacker

#17. J M Smucker Co. (SJM)

– Last week price change: +5.5% (+$7.92)

– Market cap: $16.1 billion

– Headquarters: Orrville

– Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

15 / 30 Stacker

#16. Cardinal Health (CAH)

– Last week price change: +5.6% (+$4.11)

– Market cap: $20.2 billion

– Headquarters: Dublin

– Sector: Health Care Distributors

16 / 30 Stacker

#15. Progressive Corp. (PGR)

– Last week price change: +5.9% (+$7.25)

– Market cap: $75.9 billion

– Headquarters: Mayfield Village

– Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

17 / 30 Stacker

#14. Welltower (WELL)

– Last week price change: +6.3% (+$3.62)

– Market cap: $27.9 billion

– Headquarters: Toledo

– Sector: Health Care REITs

18 / 30 Stacker

#13. Cintas Corp. (CTAS)

– Last week price change: +6.9% (+$27.70)

– Market cap: $43.4 billion

– Headquarters: Cincinnati

– Sector: Diversified Support Services

19 / 30 Stacker

#12. RPM International (RPM)

– Last week price change: +7.0% (+$6.23)

– Market cap: $12.3 billion

– Headquarters: Medina

– Sector: Specialty Chemicals

20 / 30 Stacker

#11. KeyCorp (KEY)

– Last week price change: +7.1% (+$1.20)

– Market cap: $16.9 billion

– Headquarters: Cleveland

– Sector: Regional Banks

21 / 30 Stacker

#10. Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

– Last week price change: +7.2% (+$9.44)

– Market cap: $8.1 billion

– Headquarters: Euclid

– Sector: Industrial Machinery

22 / 30 Stacker

#9. Kroger Co. (KR)

– Last week price change: +7.2% (+$3.14)

– Market cap: $33.5 billion

– Headquarters: Cincinnati

– Sector: Food Retail

23 / 30 Stacker

#8. Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

– Last week price change: +7.7% (+$90.17)

– Market cap: $28.5 billion

– Headquarters: Columbus

– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

24 / 30 Stacker

#7. TransDigm Group (TDG)

– Last week price change: +8.1% (+$43.67)

– Market cap: $31.5 billion

– Headquarters: Cleveland

– Sector: Aerospace & Defense

25 / 30 Stacker

#6. Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH)

– Last week price change: +8.3% (+$22.26)

– Market cap: $37.5 billion

– Headquarters: Cleveland

– Sector: Industrial Machinery

26 / 30 Stacker

#5. Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW)

– Last week price change: +8.9% (+$18.41)

– Market cap: $58.6 billion

– Headquarters: Cleveland

– Sector: Specialty Chemicals

27 / 30 Stacker

#4. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

– Last week price change: +9.0% (+$2.96)

– Market cap: $24.7 billion

– Headquarters: Cincinnati

– Sector: Regional Banks

28 / 30 Stacker

#3. American Financial Group/OH (AFG)

– Last week price change: +10.8% (+$14.06)

– Market cap: $12.2 billion

– Headquarters: Cincinnati

– Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

29 / 30 Stacker

#2. Vertiv Holdings Co. Class A (VRT)

– Last week price change: +13.2% (+$1.75)

– Market cap: $5.6 billion

– Headquarters: Columbus

– Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

30 / 30 Stacker

#1. Medpace Holdings (MEDP)

– Last week price change: +41.5% (+$65.18)

– Market cap: $6.9 billion

– Headquarters: Cincinnati

– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services