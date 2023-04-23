More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Ohio using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

#25. Magnificat High School

– City: Rocky River

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Girls

– Overall Niche grade: A

#24. Minster Junior/Senior High School

– City: Minster

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#23. Coldwater High School

– City: Coldwater

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#22. William Mason High School

– City: Mason

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#21. Perrysburg High School

– City: Perrysburg

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#20. Louisville High School

– City: Louisville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#19. Bishop Hartley High School

– City: Columbus

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#18. Archbishop Alter High School

– City: Kettering

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#17. Benedictine High School

– City: Cleveland

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#16. The Summit Country Day School

– City: Cincinnati

– Type: Private, Catholic, Montessori

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#15. St. Francis DeSales High School

– City: Columbus

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#14. Olentangy Liberty High School

– City: Powell

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#13. Gilmour Academy

– City: Gates Mills

– Type: Private, Boarding, Catholic, Montessori

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#12. La Salle High School

– City: Cincinnati

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#11. Central Catholic High School

– City: Toledo

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#10. Hudson High School

– City: Hudson

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#9. Jackson High School

– City: Massillon

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#8. Archbishop Hoban High School

– City: Akron

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#7. St. Vincent-St. Mary High School

– City: Akron

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#6. Pickerington High School Central

– City: Pickerington

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#5. Mount Notre Dame High School

– City: Cincinnati

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Girls

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#4. St. Xavier High School

– City: Cincinnati

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#3. Archbishop Moeller High School

– City: Cincinnati

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A

#2. Saint Ignatius High School

– City: Cleveland

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#1. St. Edward High School

– City: Lakewood

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A