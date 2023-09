For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Ohio using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#30. Portage County, Ohio

– Population: 161,897

– Median home value: $168,500 (70% own)

– Median rent: $921 (30% own)

– Median household income: $64,163

– Top public schools: Aurora High School (grade A), Harmon Middle School (grade A), Leighton Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Patrick Elementary School (grade unavailable), Valley Christian Academy (grade unavailable), St. Joseph Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Aurora (grade A), Hiram (grade A), Kent (grade A minus)

#29. Fulton County, Ohio

– Population: 42,709

– Median home value: $145,600 (81% own)

– Median rent: $768 (19% own)

– Median household income: $65,418

– Top public schools: Archbold Elementary School (grade A minus), Archbold Middle School (grade A minus), Pettisville Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Holy Trinity Catholic School (grade unavailable), St. Richard School (grade unavailable), New Horizons Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Archbold (grade A minus), Delta (grade B+), Wauseon (grade B)

#28. Ottawa County, Ohio

– Population: 40,479

– Median home value: $160,500 (81% own)

– Median rent: $774 (19% own)

– Median household income: $64,463

– Top public schools: Oak Harbor Middle School (grade A minus), R.C. Waters Elementary School (grade A minus), Danbury Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. Boniface Catholic School and Preschool (grade unavailable), Immaculate Conception School (grade unavailable), Ottawa County Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Port Clinton (grade B+), Curtice (grade B+), Oak Harbor (grade B)

#27. Defiance County, Ohio

– Population: 38,329

– Median home value: $131,400 (78% own)

– Median rent: $756 (22% own)

– Median household income: $65,779

– Top public schools: Hicksville Elementary School (grade A minus), Ayersville Elementary School (grade A minus), Fairview High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. John Lutheran School (grade unavailable), Holy Cross Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hicksville (grade B+), Defiance (grade B), Milford Township (grade B+)

#26. Wayne County, Ohio

– Population: 116,858

– Median home value: $164,300 (75% own)

– Median rent: $770 (25% own)

– Median household income: $64,594

– Top public schools: Dalton Elementary School (grade A minus), Norwayne Middle School (grade A minus), Norwayne Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Central Christian School (grade A minus), Kingsway Christian School (grade B minus), St. Mary of Immaculate Conception School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Wooster (grade A minus), Doylestown (grade B+), Orrville (grade B+)

#25. Miami County, Ohio

– Population: 107,899

– Median home value: $165,600 (73% own)

– Median rent: $832 (27% own)

– Median household income: $66,284

– Top public schools: Newton Elementary School (grade A minus), Nevin Coppock Elementary School (grade A minus), L.T. Ball Intermediate School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Troy Christian School (grade A minus), Troy Christian Elementary School (grade unavailable), St. Patrick School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Tipp City (grade A), Troy (grade A minus), Covington (grade B)

#24. Allen County, Ohio

– Population: 102,462

– Median home value: $126,900 (67% own)

– Median rent: $758 (33% own)

– Median household income: $55,114

– Top public schools: Maplewood Elementary School (grade A), Spencerville Elementary School (grade A), Bluffton Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Lima Central Catholic High School (grade B+), Delphos St. John’s Catholic School (grade B minus), Temple Christian School (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Bluffton (grade A), Fort Shawnee (grade A minus), Delphos (grade B+)

#23. Montgomery County, Ohio

– Population: 536,136

– Median home value: $133,400 (62% own)

– Median rent: $849 (38% own)

– Median household income: $56,543

– Top public schools: Oakwood Junior High School (grade A+), Oakwood High School (grade A+), Dayton Regional STEM School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The Miami Valley School (grade A+), Archbishop Alter High School (grade A), Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Oakwood (grade A+), Centerville (grade A+), Kettering (grade A)

#22. Clermont County, Ohio

– Population: 207,650

– Median home value: $190,600 (73% own)

– Median rent: $912 (27% own)

– Median household income: $73,013

– Top public schools: Meadowview Elementary School (grade A minus), Pattison Elementary School (grade A minus), Spaulding Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Milford Christian Academy (grade B+), St. Columban Elementary School (grade unavailable), St. Andrew-St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Milford (grade A minus), Mount Repose (grade A minus), Mulberry (grade B+)

#21. Cuyahoga County, Ohio

– Population: 1,263,667

– Median home value: $146,800 (58% own)

– Median rent: $875 (42% own)

– Median household income: $55,109

– Top public schools: Solon High School (grade A+), Solon Middle School (grade A+), Parkside Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: University School (grade A+), Hathaway Brown School (grade A+), Laurel School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Shaker Heights (grade A+), Pepper Pike (grade A+), Solon (grade A+)

#20. Lake County, Ohio

– Population: 232,202

– Median home value: $166,200 (74% own)

– Median rent: $952 (26% own)

– Median household income: $70,168

– Top public schools: Istem Geauga Early College High School (grade A), Orchard Hollow Elementary School (grade A), Kirtland High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Andrews Osborne Academy (grade A+), Lake Catholic High School (grade A minus), Mentor Christian School (grade B)

– Top places to live: Mentor (grade A), Kirtland (grade A), Willoughby Hills (grade A minus)

#19. Hancock County, Ohio

– Population: 75,139

– Median home value: $157,300 (70% own)

– Median rent: $792 (30% own)

– Median household income: $60,828

– Top public schools: Van Buren Elementary School (grade A minus), Liberty-Benton Elementary School (grade A minus), Liberty-Benton Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Heritage Christian School (grade B), St. Michael School (grade unavailable), Trinity Evangelical Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Findlay (grade A minus), Liberty Township (grade A), Marion Township (grade A)

#18. Lorain County, Ohio

– Population: 311,737

– Median home value: $164,600 (72% own)

– Median rent: $821 (28% own)

– Median household income: $62,390

– Top public schools: Avon Middle School (grade A), Avon Heritage Elementary School (grade A), Learwood Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lake Ridge Academy (grade A+), Elyria Catholic High School (grade A minus), Open Door Christian Schools (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Avon (grade A+), Oberlin (grade A+), Avon Lake (grade A)

#17. Fairfield County, Ohio

– Population: 157,622

– Median home value: $213,500 (75% own)

– Median rent: $963 (25% own)

– Median household income: $77,241

– Top public schools: Toll Gate Middle School (grade A), Pickerington High School North (grade A), Toll Gate Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: William V. Fisher Catholic High School (grade B+), Fairfield Christian Academy (grade B), St. Mary Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Pickerington (grade A), Baltimore (grade B minus), Lancaster (grade B minus)

#16. Putnam County, Ohio

– Population: 34,395

– Median home value: $158,300 (85% own)

– Median rent: $754 (15% own)

– Median household income: $73,122

– Top public schools: Miller City Elementary School (grade A), Ottoville Elementary School (grade A minus), Miller City Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School (grade unavailable), St. Anthony of Padua School (grade unavailable), St. Mary’s Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Ottawa (grade A minus), Glandorf (grade B), Kalida (grade A minus)

#15. Stark County, Ohio

– Population: 374,712

– Median home value: $146,100 (68% own)

– Median rent: $784 (32% own)

– Median household income: $58,170

– Top public schools: Sauder Elementary School (grade A), Jackson Memorial Middle School (grade A), Strausser Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Central Catholic High School (grade A minus), St. Thomas Aquinas High School & Middle School (grade A minus), Lake Center Christian School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Greentown (grade A minus), Uniontown (grade A minus), North Canton (grade A minus)

#14. Erie County, Ohio

– Population: 75,560

– Median home value: $152,800 (70% own)

– Median rent: $814 (30% own)

– Median household income: $60,149

– Top public schools: McCormick Junior High School (grade A minus), Woodlands Intermediate School (grade A minus), Edison Middle School (Formerly Berlin-Milan Middle School) (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Sandusky Central Catholic School (grade A minus), St. Peter Elementary School (grade unavailable), Firelands Montessori Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Huron (grade A minus), Milan (grade B+), Sandusky (grade B)

#13. Wood County, Ohio

– Population: 131,930

– Median home value: $177,000 (64% own)

– Median rent: $845 (36% own)

– Median household income: $66,337

– Top public schools: Hull Prairie Intermediate School (grade A), Toth Elementary School (grade A), Frank Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Bowling Green Christian Academy (grade A minus), St. Rose Elementary School (grade unavailable), St. Aloysius Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Perrysburg (grade A+), Rossford (grade A minus), Bowling Green (grade B+)

#12. Greene County, Ohio

– Population: 167,043

– Median home value: $190,200 (67% own)

– Median rent: $938 (33% own)

– Median household income: $75,901

– Top public schools: Bellbrook Middle School (grade A minus), Main Elementary School (grade A minus), Trebein Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Legacy Christian Academy (grade A minus), Wright State University Mini University (grade A), St. Luke Catholic Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Bellbrook (grade A+), Beavercreek (grade A), Yellow Springs (grade A)

#11. Mahoning County, Ohio

– Population: 229,044

– Median home value: $114,600 (70% own)

– Median rent: $706 (30% own)

– Median household income: $50,750

– Top public schools: West Boulevard Elementary School (grade A), Canfield Village Middle School (grade A), Stadium Drive Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Ursuline High School (grade A), Cardinal Mooney High School (grade A), Valley Christian Schools (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Canfield (grade A+), Poland (grade A), Boardman (grade A minus)

#10. Geauga County, Ohio

– Population: 95,408

– Median home value: $259,900 (87% own)

– Median rent: $895 (13% own)

– Median household income: $90,285

– Top public schools: Gurney Elementary School (grade A), Kenston Middle School (grade A), Munson Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Hawken School (grade A+), Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School (grade A), Hershey Montessori School Adolescent Campus (grade A)

– Top places to live: South Russell (grade A+), Bainbridge (grade A), Chardon (grade A minus)

#9. Lucas County, Ohio

– Population: 431,212

– Median home value: $127,900 (61% own)

– Median rent: $803 (39% own)

– Median household income: $53,176

– Top public schools: Ottawa Hills High School (grade A+), Ottawa Hills Elementary School (grade A+), Fallen Timbers Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Maumee Valley Country Day School (grade A+), St. John’s Jesuit High School and Academy (grade A), St. Ursula Academy (grade A)

– Top places to live: Ottawa Hills (grade A+), Sylvania (grade A+), Maumee (grade A)

#8. Butler County, Ohio

– Population: 387,830

– Median home value: $190,500 (70% own)

– Median rent: $966 (30% own)

– Median household income: $72,281

– Top public schools: Lakota East High School (grade A), Lakota West High School (grade A), Independence Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Cincinnati Christian Schools (grade A minus), Stephen T. Badin High School (grade A minus), Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Beckett Ridge (grade A+), Wetherington (grade A+), Oxford (grade A)

#7. Medina County, Ohio

– Population: 181,448

– Median home value: $219,900 (80% own)

– Median rent: $958 (20% own)

– Median household income: $82,894

– Top public schools: Granger Elementary School (grade A), Isham Memorial Elementary School (grade A), Hinckley Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Medina Christian Academy (grade B), St. Francis Xavier School (grade A), Saint Ambrose Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Wadsworth (grade A minus), Medina (grade A minus), Brunswick (grade B+)

#6. Union County, Ohio

– Population: 61,769

– Median home value: $242,400 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,050 (19% own)

– Median household income: $96,634

– Top public schools: Dublin Jerome High School (grade A+), Glacier Ridge Elementary School (grade A+), Marysville STEM Early College High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. John’s Lutheran School (grade unavailable), Trinity Lutheran School (grade unavailable), St. Paul Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Marysville (grade B+), Jerome Township (grade A+), New California (grade A)

#5. Franklin County, Ohio

– Population: 1,313,598

– Median home value: $203,200 (54% own)

– Median rent: $1,070 (46% own)

– Median household income: $65,999

– Top public schools: Dublin Coffman High School (grade A+), Bexley High School (grade A+), New Albany High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Columbus Academy (grade A+), The Wellington School (grade A+), Columbus School for Girls (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Bexley (grade A+), Dublin (grade A+), Worthington (grade A+)

#4. Hamilton County, Ohio

– Population: 826,790

– Median home value: $172,800 (59% own)

– Median rent: $875 (41% own)

– Median household income: $63,080

– Top public schools: Indian Hill High School (grade A+), Walnut Hills High School (grade A+), Wyoming High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The Seven Hills School (grade A+), Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Madeira (grade A+), Blue Ash (grade A+), Mariemont (grade A+)

#3. Summit County, Ohio

– Population: 540,567

– Median home value: $159,800 (67% own)

– Median rent: $882 (33% own)

– Median household income: $63,111

– Top public schools: Hudson High School (grade A+), Hudson Middle School (grade A), East Woods Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Western Reserve Academy (grade A+), Our Lady of the Elms (grade A+), Walsh Jesuit High School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Hudson (grade A+), Fairlawn (grade A+), Reminderville (grade A+)

#2. Warren County, Ohio

– Population: 239,556

– Median home value: $250,300 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,156 (21% own)

– Median household income: $95,709

– Top public schools: William Mason High School (grade A+), Mason Middle School (grade A+), Mason Intermediate Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Royalmont Academy (grade A), Mars Hill Academy (grade A), Bishop Fenwick High School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Mason (grade A+), Landen (grade A+), Loveland Park (grade A+)

#1. Delaware County, Ohio

– Population: 211,121

– Median home value: $336,600 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,202 (21% own)

– Median household income: $116,284

– Top public schools: Olentangy High School (grade A+), Willard Grizzell Middle School (grade A+), Deer Run Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Delaware Christian School (grade B+), Genoa Christian Academy (grade B+), St. Paul School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Powell (grade A+), Delaware (grade A minus), Sunbury (grade A minus)