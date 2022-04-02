Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Ohio using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. John Carroll University (University Heights)

– Acceptance rate: 86% (1080-1280 SAT)

– Net Price: $27,260

#9. Oberlin College (Oberlin)

– Acceptance rate: 36% (1280-1480 SAT)

– Net Price: $43,612

#8. College of Wooster (Wooster)

– Acceptance rate: 55% (1150-1380 SAT)

– Net Price: $28,209

#7. Miami University (Oxford)

– Acceptance rate: 80% (1190-1390 SAT)

– Net Price: $22,989

#6. University of Cincinnati (Cincinnati)

– Acceptance rate: 77% (1120-1350 SAT)

– Net Price: $19,219

#5. University of Dayton (Dayton)

– Acceptance rate: 72% (1120-1320 SAT)

– Net Price: $33,372

#4. Denison University (Granville)

– Acceptance rate: 29% (1200-1410 SAT)

– Net Price: $36,650

#3. The Ohio State University (Columbus)

– Acceptance rate: 54% (1250-1460 SAT)

– Net Price: $18,706

#2. Kenyon College (Gambier)

– Acceptance rate: 34% (1270-1460 SAT)

– Net Price: $37,940

#1. Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland)

– Acceptance rate: 27% (1340-1510 SAT)

– Net Price: $35,890