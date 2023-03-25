Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Ohio using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#25. Xavier University

– Acceptance rate: 81%

– Net price: $34,945

– Enrollment: 4,616 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Athletics grade: A

— Value grade: B+

— Diversity grade: B+

#24. Youngstown State University

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Net price: $11,785

– Enrollment: 8,175 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Diversity grade: A-

— Athletics grade: A-

— Campus food grade: A-

#23. Walsh University

– Acceptance rate: 77%

– Net price: $19,792

– Enrollment: 1,531 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Diversity grade: A-

— Value grade: B+

— Location grade: B+

#22. Franciscan University of Steubenville

– Acceptance rate: 73%

– Net price: $25,175

– Enrollment: 2,220 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Value grade: B+

— Dorms grade: B+

— Academics grade: B

#21. Marietta College

– Acceptance rate: 74%

– Net price: $20,249

– Enrollment: 1,027 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Value grade: A

— Diversity grade: B

— Campus grade: B

#20. Franklin University

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $7,658

– Enrollment: 1,204 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Diversity grade: A-

— Location grade: A-

— Safety grade: A-

#19. University of Mount Union

– Acceptance rate: 77%

– Net price: $24,166

– Enrollment: 1,925 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Athletics grade: A

— Campus grade: A-

— Dorms grade: A-

#18. Ohio Dominican University

– Acceptance rate: 49%

– Net price: $19,365

– Enrollment: 851 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Diversity grade: A-

— Location grade: A-

— Dorms grade: A-

#17. Otterbein University

– Acceptance rate: 76%

– Net price: $23,229

– Enrollment: 2,138 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Location grade: A-

— Value grade: B+

— Student life grade: B+

#16. Kent State University

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Net price: $19,034

– Enrollment: 17,361 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Party grade: A

— Student life grade: A

— Campus grade: A-

#15. Bowling Green State University

– Acceptance rate: 75%

– Net price: $17,580

– Enrollment: 12,483 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Party grade: A+

— Student life grade: A

— Campus grade: A-

#14. John Carroll University

– Acceptance rate: 88%

– Net price: $28,805

– Enrollment: 2,714 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Value grade: A-

— Professors grade: A-

— Academics grade: B+

#13. Baldwin Wallace University

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Net price: $25,274

– Enrollment: 2,712 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Academics grade: B+

— Value grade: B+

— Diversity grade: B+

#12. Miami University

– Acceptance rate: 92%

– Net price: $24,345

– Enrollment: 16,615 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Party grade: A+

— Campus grade: A

— Student life grade: A

#11. Ohio Northern University

– Acceptance rate: 65%

– Net price: $26,011

– Enrollment: 2,037 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Academics grade: A-

— Value grade: A-

— Professors grade: A-

#10. Ohio University

– Acceptance rate: 87%

– Net price: $23,307

– Enrollment: 13,896 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Party grade: A+

— Student life grade: A+

— Campus grade: A

#9. College of Wooster

– Acceptance rate: 65%

– Net price: $27,923

– Enrollment: 1,921 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Academics grade: A

— Diversity grade: A

— Professors grade: A-

#8. Oberlin College

– Acceptance rate: 35%

– Net price: $42,745

– Enrollment: 2,905 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Academics grade: A+

— Professors grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A

#7. Cedarville University

– Acceptance rate: 59%

– Net price: $24,965

– Enrollment: 3,540 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Dorms grade: A+

— Safety grade: A+

— Campus grade: A

#6. University of Dayton

– Acceptance rate: 81%

– Net price: $32,768

– Enrollment: 8,285 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Party grade: A+

— Campus food grade: A+

— Student life grade: A+

#5. Denison University

– Acceptance rate: 28%

– Net price: $39,808

– Enrollment: 2,258 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A

— Diversity grade: A+

— Academics grade: A

— Professors grade: A-

#4. University of Cincinnati

– Acceptance rate: 76%

– Net price: $22,767

– Enrollment: 24,301 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A

— Party grade: A+

— Location grade: A+

— Student life grade: A+

#3. Kenyon College

– Acceptance rate: 37%

– Net price: $40,862

– Enrollment: 1,610 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A

— Academics grade: A+

— Professors grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A

#2. The Ohio State University

– Acceptance rate: 68%

– Net price: $18,884

– Enrollment: 42,734 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Athletics grade: A+

— Party grade: A+

— Professors grade: A+

#1. Case Western Reserve University

– Acceptance rate: 30%

– Net price: $36,002

– Enrollment: 5,286 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Academics grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A+

— Professors grade: A+