Besa, NBC4 team up for “adopt a senior” program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second year, NBC4 has teamed up with Besa, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to making the community better by connecting people who want to help and organizations that need volunteers.

As part of the season of giving, we once again helped launch the adopt a senior program where people in the community sign up to buy gifts for seniors that otherwise may not receive them.

Many of the items they ask for are very basic: cleaning supplies, sheets, food for their pets, or gift cards to buy groceries.

This year, more than 2,000 seniors were “adopted” in record time.

All of the gifts were dropped off and sorted for delivery Sunday, each gift customized to a specific person.

Volunteers from Besa create Santa’s workshop so that the whole experience is a fun one. All gifts will be delivered over the next two weeks.

People can still help by purchasing “stocking stuffers.”