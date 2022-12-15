COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has one more accolade to add to his bevy of awards and it has nothing to do with his talent on the football field.

The Ohio native has made the New York Times list of the “93 Most Stylish ‘People,’” according to the publication’s Styles section.

The list of names is compiled in “no particular order” and includes fashion icons such as Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé, and Harry Styles. The Times explained that all the picks either “appeared in the Styles section this year” or were “attention” grabbing.

In February, Burrow’s fashion sense was noted in an article in the paper’s Sports section, with comparisons to football legend Joe Namath who was said to bridge the NFL “establishment” and the “1960s counterculture” with his style choices.

The list write-up points to a social media post by the Cincinnati captain as part of the inspiration for his inclusion.

“The caption of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback’s Instagram post ahead of this year’s A.F.C. championship game said it all: ‘Cartier glasses I won’t even peek at you,'” reads the summary in Burrow’s section.

The second item that put Burrow on the tastemaker’s radar was a floral-print suit that earned him the nickname “Joey Flowers.”