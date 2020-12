Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) celebrates after a 46-yard touchdown run against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

HOUSTON (AP) — Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Cincinnati Bengals their first road win in more than two years with a 37-31 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Texans were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered.

The Bengals added a field goal after that to seal the victory.