Benefits of service, support of troops discussed at OhioHealth Veterans Day event

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Veterans are often ordinary men and women with an extraordinary commitment to our country.

They’re our friends, family, and coworkers.

This Veterans Day, employers are recognizing the heroes who return to civilian work.

OhioHealth hosted a breakfast Monday at Cosi for the health system’s employees and their families who are veterans or current service members. About 300 people attended the annual event, sharing stories and experiences.

“We don’t wear around banners that say we’re veterans, so you come to a breakfast like this and you see people that you know were in the Navy or in the Air Force or anywhere else,” said George Frank, a U.S. Army veteran and OhioHealth associate.

Frank said his military service prepared him for the workforce and equipped him with additional skills.

“I’m never late, I don’t call in sick, I’m always at work. I do my job as effectively and efficiently as possible and take pride in everything I do,” he explained. “And I think those, beyond my parents, were values instilled in me through the Army.”

Fellow associate and Navy Veteran Christine Hooe added she learned, “overall respect for others and being protective of people.”

Hooe also noted the significance of the holiday.

“We’re able to do what we’re allowed to do and we’re able to speak our minds because of people who serve and protect our country,” she said.

An empty, single-seat table filled the front corner of the room at Cosi. It represented the veterans who did not make it home and the families grieving their losses.

Former Cosi president and CEO Dr. Kathy Sullivan, an astronaut and Navy veteran herself, gave Monday’s keynote speech. She called for deeper support, beyond the recognition veterans receive during the holiday.

“Thanks is great, but active support for our veterans as they come home is just as important… even more important,” Sullivan said.

She, and many others reiterated the importance of celebrating and honoring veterans year-round.

“We have people serving in our armed forces and first responder teams 24/7, 365,” she said. “We should do better than pause one day, one moment in a year and remember them.”