BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WCMH) — Bellefontaine police are reminding motorists that warmer weather means more kids playing outside.

A video posted to the Bellefontaine Police Department’s Facebook page, shows an officer driving along city streets, Friday, before prophetically passing a sign reading “Slow Park Area” in a 15 mph posted speed limit area.

Shortly after the cruiser passes the sign, a child darts from behind a parked vehicle, causing the officer to slam the brakes of the vehicle, stopping just in time. Video shows the officer as doing 14 mph at the time of the incident.

“Speeding changes everything! In this case, the officer’s safe driving saved a life,” the Facebook post reads.

The police department is using the video as a reminder to motorists that with warmer weather on its way, as well as the end of the school year, following the speed limit can be vitally important.