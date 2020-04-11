Bellefontaine police officer dies in his sleep

BELLEFONTAINE, OH (WCMH) — The Bellefontaine Police Department is mourning one of their own after an officer recently died.

According to a release from the Bellefontaine Police Department, Officer Craig Comstock, 42, died suddenly in his sleep, at his home, Friday.

Comstock had been with the department since 2002, where he first served as a patrol officer, and was then moved to Narcotics Detective in 2011 to help fight the opioid epidemic.

He leaves behind a wife of 20 years, a son and a daughter.

“We are deeply saddened by our loss. Craig was well liked and enjoyed being a husband, father, brother, son, grandson, officer, detective, coach, and much, much more,” said Bellefontaine Police Department Chief Brandon Standley in the release.

An autopsy will be performed by the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office.