A cold front will sag south of the Ohio River, with an isolated shower or storm across the southern part of the state.

High pressure will build across the Great Lakes on Sunday and Monday, providing ample sunshine and cooler, drier air.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s, under partly cloudy skies. Tonight will feel more comfortable, with winds becoming northerly. Morning readings will be close to 60 degrees.

The weather on Sunday will be pleasant, setting the stage for a beautiful week to wrap up the month of August. The skies will be mainly sunny Sunday and Monday, with seasonable afternoon readings in the low 80s.

A cold front will cross the state on Tuesday, reinforcing the comfortable pattern. The air appears to be too dry for anything more than some patchy clouds and perhaps an isolated shower.

The remainder of the week will be sunny and fell like early autumn.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 82

Tonight: Few clouds. Low 63

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 79

Monday: Sunny. High 79 (58)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 78 (57)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 75 (60)

Thursday: Sunny. High 76 (53)

Friday: Sunny. High 80 (54)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (60)