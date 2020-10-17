Beautiful fall weekend, after frosty start

We awoke to widespread frost early Saturday, with readings ranging from 30 to 34 degrees, and upper 20s in the cold spots east of Columbus, effectively ending the growing season in many areas.

High pressure will drift east of the Ohio Valley across the Appalachians, promoting fair skies and light winds. High thin clouds and a light southerly flow will ensure a gorgeous start to the weekend, with temperatures inching up toward 60 degrees. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid-40s, with some cloudiness, milder than Saturday’s frosty daybreak.

Clouds will thicken Sunday ahead of a cold front that will sag south Sunday night and Monday, bringing showers that will be enhanced Monday by a low-pressure wave.

The front will drift farther south Tuesday, and the rain will taper off in the morning. Temperatures will be cool to start the workweek, with highs in the upper 50s.

The same front will lift north midweek as winds turn southwesterly, sending temperatures soaring back to 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front will bring showers at the end of the week, and a little cooldown for the weekend, with ideal weather for Ohio State’s home opener at noon in the Horseshoe, under mostly sunny skies.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 59

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Low 45

Sunday: Increasing clouds, breezy. High 62

Monday: Periods of rain. High 58 (48)

Tuesday: Showers end, mostly cloudy. High 61 (47)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, milder. High 69 (51)

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm, breezy. High 72 (53)

Friday: Showers, mild. High 67 (56)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 58 (46)