Beautiful fall weather continues today and a nice week ahead

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High 84

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 63

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High 80

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 79 (55)

Thursday: Sunny. High 77 (54)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

After a simply gorgeous fall Sunday the great weather continues.

Central Ohio is squeezed between high pressure to the south and a nearly stationary front currently in the Great Lakes . It will be mostly sunny with a southwest breeze to about 10-15 miles per hour. The high temperature will still be a bit warm for the end of September, in the low-mid 80s.

High pressure will be in control of our weather for the majority of this week. First it is the high south of the Buckeye State which will keep is in that warm southerly flow through tomorrow.

The weak northern front begins its slow trek across the state early tomorrow. That will allow high pressure from the north to build into the region for the rest of the week. Behind the front there will be a northerly flow into the state. It will be cooler through the end the week. Aside from a slight chance of showers with the frontal passage it will still be dry. High temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 70s.

Enjoy Your Monday!

-Bob