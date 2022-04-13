COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-OH 3rd District) is lending her voice to the chorus of congressional leaders calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to step down from the bench.

In an exclusive interview, Beatty talked about the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, but also the conservative-activist wife of Thomas, Ginni Thomas, after it was revealed she was actively working with Trump administration leaders to overturn the 2020 election victory of President Joe Biden, and attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“I think he (Clarence Thomas) should not only be recusing himself; I think he should step down,” Beatty said. “I think it is deplorable what his wife did and for him to be silent on it, I just think the American people deserve better than that, and we should be looking at a new justice.”

Individual justices decide for themselves when recusal is proper, but progressive members of Congress are exploring Thomas’ impeachment. Twenty-three Congressional leaders sent a letter demanding a written explanation from Thomas on why he did not recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election.

All of this as Democrats are celebrating the confirmation of Jackson, even as critics said she owes her nomination simply to being a Black woman.

“When people say that or bring it up, you will see a smile come to my face because I can then respond she just happens to be Black and female, but when you think of her years of preparation for this, she is so grounded from going to public schools to going to Harvard, being on the Harvard Law Review, and it was interesting when a guidance counselor said to her she was setting her goals too high; I wonder what that person is thinking now,” Beatty said.

Beatty testified on behalf of Jackson after pledging the support to the Congressional Black caucus that Beatty chairs.

Beatty said Jackson testified with ease and confidence despite what Beatty calls unreasonable questioning from Republicans.

“They were stretching,” she said. “They were cherry-picking, they were nit-picking. they were picking on her because she is so stellar. and I think it’s hard for them to admit that this candidate had it all.”

Republicans said they were asking Jackson legitimate questions about her judicial record, unlike what they call partisan, contentious questions that Justice Brett Kavanaugh was subjected to in 2018.