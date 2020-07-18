Beatty: John Lewis was an ‘icon’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The country is mourning the loss of two civil rights giants Saturday, Rev. C.T. Vivian and longtime Congressman John Lewis, who worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

Lewis is being remembered across America and here in central Ohio.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty worked right alongside Congressman Lewis, spending years together in the Congressional Black Caucus.

Beatty calls Lewis an icon.

She added what’s just as great as knowing him as a person was knowing and getting to be around his passion.

Lewis had come to Ohio a number of times over the years. Back in 2016, Beatty invited him to her hometown of Dayton to make sure young people were registered to vote.

Voting rights is of course one of the things Lewis was known for fighting for.

He had also spoken at Ohio State University and Ohio Wesleyan University.

On the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, Lewis once again led a group across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama. Beatty got a picture with Lewis on that day.

She says she can not imagine what it was like for him on Bloody Sunday, being chased and beaten, but said the picture on the anniversary is one of her most meaningful memories.

“I don’t want to be sad, I’ve had my moments, but now I know John would want us to stand up and talk about the present and talk about how we’re gonna continue that legacy so his life was not in vein,” Beatty said.

Beatty also credited Lewis with being one of the people who paved the way for her to be in the position she’s in today.