Beatty introduces bill aimed at helping homeless in Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As you get under the covers tonight, nearly 2,000 people will be trying to find a bed in one of central Ohio’s homeless shelters.

Unemployment in Columbus is down, but more families are finding themselves on the streets, and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty said it’s time for the federal government to take action.

Homelessness in central Ohio is on the rise, and if you are one of the people with no place to hang your hat, it is a crisis.

“Every night, there are some 1,800 people who are on a list for being in one of our homeless shelters,” Beatty said.

Columbus has the look of prosperity, the fastest growing city in the Midwest. High-rise condos popping up everywhere.

But they are pricey, and Beatty said affordable housing is hard to find. She is sponsoring the GROW Act, which stands for Generating Resources and Opportunities Within Affordable Housing.

“So we are saying to the federal government those dollars from Frannie (Mae) and Freddie (Mac), we are going to bring back and put into the affordable housing market so we can put more dollars here to help with federal housing,” Beatty said.

Beatty was honored this week with the Ben Vento Award from the National Law Center for Homelessness and Poverty, named for the Congressman who first funneled federal dollars to help the homeless.

“It was the greatest honor because it allowed me to talk about my platform with housing and they recognized what I have done to bring federal dollars back into our district and to be able to stand up for those who can’t stand up for themselves,” Beatty said.