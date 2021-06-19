Beatty honored during Juneteenth ceremony at Brightside Academy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This Juneteenth, a special celebration was held in honor of community members who give their all to Columbus.

The ceremony was held at Brightside Academy, and featured awards for community leaders such as Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, for her efforts in supporting Ohio’s educational system throughout the pandemic.

“For all her hard work that she has done during the pandemic for virtual school, and just throughout her career on the educational side of it,” said Brightside Academy Director Patricia Duckworth. “She’s definitely a drum major, and we just want to honor her because we are in her district in Ohio.”

The academy also celebrated its first pre-k graduation for students since the start of the pandemic.