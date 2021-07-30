Be aware and alert say police after armed robbery in the Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are encouraging pedestrians to stay safe and alert in the Short North, after an armed robbery took place overnight.

“This type of crime unfortunately, is occurring citywide,” said Sgt. Joe Albert, backup public information officer for Columbus Division of Police.

Just this month alone, Columbus Police have responded to multiple shootings and felonious assaults along High Street. And it’s an issue that has residents worried too.

“Yeah, it just ruins the Short North when people do that,” said Gabe Miller, who lives in the Short North. Miller says he almost never goes out past midnight, and usually walks with a group of friends. Meanwhile, others like Erika Winter, who has to travel along this street to get to work, says she carries a taser in her purse.

“I do because I work late, so just in case it’s smart to have something,” said Winter, a Columbus resident. As for Columbus Police, they’re increasing patrols in this area and citywide to deter criminal activity.

However, they recommend people walk along the main sidewalk, stay aware of their surroundings, and avoid looking down at their phone for long periods of time.

And if you are alone, officers say to make sure someone knows where you are.

“If you have to be by yourself, instead of looking down at your phone, hold your phone up to your ear or put it on speaker phone and call a friend or call somebody, so that they know where you’re at, at all times,” said Sgt. Albert.