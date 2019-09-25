BCI places investigator in Rhoden case on administrative leave

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirms Michael Trout, an investigator with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, has been placed on administrative leave.

Trout was involved in the investigation into the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family, in 2016.

A spokesman for the attorney general’s office, which oversees the BCI, said Trout’s being placed on leave is unrelated to the Rhoden investigation.

News of Trout’s situation comes at the same time that Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader is charged with theft in office and tampering with evidence, amongst other charges, for allegedly keeping money from drug investigations in his office safe.

According to the attorney general’s office, neither Trout nor Reader have testified in front of the grand jury, related to the Rhoden case.