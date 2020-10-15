BBB warns about fake state motor vehicle websites

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Need to renew your license plates soon, but don’t want stand in a long line with other drivers during this pandemic?



Then you may decide to renew online. But beware.



Facing long lines when DMV and BMV offices reopened this summer, many drivers decided to opt for online renewals instead.



But the Better Business Bureau says many drivers like Ted Hicks are ending up ripped off by lookalike websites.



“I go in and just click all the buttons and renew,” Hicks said.

But he was charged more than $100 extra by some out of state company he had never heard of.



The Better Business Bureau says more and more people are ending up on fake state sites when they search for license plate or registration renewals.



So what happens if you visit a lookalike motor vehicle site?



You may get your plates renewed, but you can be charged another $25 to $100 for them to do it for you.



The FTC this year sued a Florida company behind dozens of lookalike websites like “Online DMV Services.” But many still have the state’s name and seal on their website.



Look for the fine print that says it is “not affiliated” with any government agency.