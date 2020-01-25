Bass predicts winter forecast at annual Buckeye Lake event

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio (WCMH) — All eyes were on a famous fish in Buckeye Lake Saturday morning.

Before dawn, Benny the Bass made his annual weather prognostication.

Like the famous groundhog in Punxatauny, Benny predicts whether or not spring will come early.

This year, he did not take the bait released into his aquarium, meaning six more weeks of winter.

The tradition kicks off Buckeye Lake’s Winter Fest.

It encourages more people to visit town during the off-season.

“Next to the 4th of July, this is the biggest weekend of the year,” said Buckeye Lake Chamber of Commerce President Tim Ryan. “It’s grown from just being a Saturday morning event to a Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday event.”

A Polar Plunge into the lake will wrap up this year’s event. The plunge is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Fairfield County United Way.