Basketball, kids, health screenings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local group brings Health Hoops Program (HHP) to Columbus. AmeriHealth Caritas sponsored the group to promote health and asthma awareness.

This is the only time HHP has been in the Columbus area since its inception in 2002. The group touts that it has impacted more than 20,000 children and families.

Shaquala Phillips brought her five children to the event.

“When I heard about the healthy part, I was like let’s go,” said Phillips. “We can get checked and makes sure they are up to par. I just love the fact that they’re doing stuff for children anyway.”

Photo by Tony Mirones

Thursday night, the group hosted a holiday party that included a basketball clinic, health screenings, a meal, and activities for families to enjoy together.

“This is the perfect time to do this,” said Phillips. “With all these flu outbreaks and everything that’s going on, this is the perfect time to get your child checked even if they aren’t sick.”

