Baseball tournament held to benefit Nationwide Children’s youth mental health program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Parents, children, and families all spent their day outdoors Sunday both watching and playing baseball, with some getting the chance to do this for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the baseball tournament by more than 1,000 players was to raise money for the Nationwide Children’s On Our Sleeves campaign.

The focus of the campaign is to address mental health issues among children.

The organizer of Sunday’s event said baseball serves as a tool for that–and hopes this will keep all 82 of his teams doing positive things in the community and focusing on self-care too.

“Almost two years ago, I had a nephew that committed suicide at age 16,” said organizer Doug Hare. “Nobody really knew what he was dealing with.”

“The more kids know how to open up and talk about what’s going on, it’s better for it,” said John Huey, a father of one of the players who participated in Sunday’s tournament. “The tournament here promotes team commaradie and interaction with their peers and coaches.”

The hope is to hold the tournament again next year and have more children involved.