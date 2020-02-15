Barrington Elementary School speaks out after racially charged incidents

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents are speaking out after racially charged incidents occurred at Barrington Elementary School.

According to district officials, in the first incident, someone wrote the n-word on a bathroom wall. And in the second, students were playing a game called coronavirus tag which was targeted towards Asian students.

Upper Arlington City Schools officials said they’re aware and have addressed these incidents in emails to the parents titled ‘recent events that have occurred at Barrington revolving around race and ethnicity’.

The district stated, “[We’re] taken immediate steps in working with student and staff at the grade levels directly involved through classroom discussions and student community meetings, said district officials.

NBC4 confirmed with the school that the N-word was spelled out and that Asian students were being targeted during the coronavirus tag game.

Chris Gulacy-Worrel is a mother of a 9-year-old boy that attends Barrington Elementary and she said these two incidents are just a small fraction of an even larger problem when it comes to race relations in Upper Arlington city schools.

“I don’t think they’ve scratched the surface on the work that needs to be done. ​For me the lack of acknowledging what was said publicly to parents only keeps it protected. And doesn’t allow us to have meaningful conversation with our kids,” said Gulacy-Worrel .