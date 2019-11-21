Suspect in custody after barricade situation on North Westmoor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A suspect is in custody early Thursday morning after a barricade situation on North Westmoor Avenue.

The barricade situation occurred at 26 N. Westmoor Ave. The incident ended at about 5 a.m. Thursday.

West Broad Street was closed in both directions between Westgate and North Huron Avenue as well as the blocks both north and south of Broad due to the barricade situation.

Columbus police have not released any details about what led up to the barricade situation.

