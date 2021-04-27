Barges float Ohio River bridge to permanent location

Crews with Flatiron Construction move an 830-foot long tied arch span on the barges on the Ohio River, Monday, April 26, 2021, as part of the construction process of the Wellsburg Bridge. The bridge will eventually link Wellsburg, West Virginia, with Brilliant, Ohio. The tied arch span is estimated to weigh 9 million pounds, or 4,100 tons. (Scott McCloskey/The Intelligencer via AP)

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio River bridge has been floated to its permanent location connecting roads in eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says four barges slowly transported the Wellsburg Bridge on Monday about a mile from a construction yard to where it would be lifted onto existing trestles.

The $131 million bridge will connect state Route 2 in Wellsburg with state Route 7 in Brilliant, Ohio.

It will allow motorists to avoid a longer trip north or south to other bridges into either state. Traffic is expected to open on the bridge by October 2022.