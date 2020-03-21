Barber shop septuagenarians fight off teen with gun

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A barber and his customer, both in their 70, fought off an armed teenager during a robbery on March 1 on Thurman Avenue.

Barber Earnest Gates, 76, was serving James W. Woodruff, 75, at 9:15 am when a young man came into the Earnest Style Center Barber Shop at 1156 Thurman Avenue with a black automatic hand gun.

The boy, aged between 13 to 16 years old, put the gun into Mr. Gates’ side and demanded money, and Mr. Gates complied.

The boy then turned the gun on Mr. Woodruff and demanded his wallet, which Mr. Woodruff handed over.

But when the boy tried to chamber a live round into the gun, Mr. Woodruff seized the opportunity to grab the gun before the boy could shoot him.

In the scuffle, all three fell to the ground fighting over the weapon. The boy grabbed it and ran out of the barber shop.

The boy is described as 13-16 years old with short dreadlocks, about 5′ tall, weighing about 115 lbs, wearing a black hoody and black-and-white tennis shoes. He hangs out with another male at the corner store on 1333 Lockbourne Road.

Information should be given to Columbus Police Robbery Unit 614-645-4665 or anonymously to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.