Bar staff left ‘shaken’ after Ohio shooting

Staff of a bar in downtown Dayton where a shooter opened fire outside killing nine say they are left “shaken.”

Ned Peppers posted Sunday on its Facebook page that it’s “confused” why this shooting occurred in their “safe entertainment district.”

Authorities say the shooter opened fire in the popular nightlife area called the Oregon District where Ned Peppers is located.

The post said that police regularly staffed there “engaged the shooter and neutralized the threat.”

Ned Peppers said the bar is assisting police in any way they can. The bar remains closed.

The bar also posted that a bouncer was being treated for shrapnel wounds.

In a Facebook post, Ned Peppers said offered condolences to the victims of the shooting and said all of the bar staff was safe.

A message seeking further comment was left with staff.