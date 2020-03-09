Shooting in northeast Columbus bar sends 1 to the hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in a northeast Columbus bar.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:07am, Monday, officers were called to Rosie O’Grady’s bar on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 29-year-old man lying beside the bar with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officers say it was determined a large fight happened inside the bar and the victim was struck when shots were fired.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information call CPD at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.