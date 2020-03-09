Shooting in northeast Columbus bar sends 1 to the hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in a northeast Columbus bar.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:07am, Monday, officers were called to Rosie O’Grady’s bar on the report of a shooting. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 29-year-old man lying beside the bar with a gunshot wound to his leg.  

The man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.  

Officers say it was determined a large fight happened inside the bar and the victim was struck when shots were fired.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information call CPD at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools